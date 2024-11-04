Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

UOCT stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

