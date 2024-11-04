FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.27%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

