**

In a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2024, Roth CH Acquisition V Co. (ROCLU) reported amendments to its Merger Agreement with New Era Helium Corp. (NEH). The latest adjustments were outlined in the Second, Third, and Fourth Amendments to the Business Combination Agreement and Plan of Reorganization.

Get alerts:

ROCLU, a Delaware corporation, initially entered the Business Combination Agreement and Plan of Reorganization on January 3, 2024, which was further amended on June 5, 2024. The Merger Agreement is set to bring about a business combination as outlined in ROCLU’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation. The recent amendments detail an extension of the Outside Date to October 31, 2024, alongside revised definitions for “Company Merger Shares” and “Net Debt.”

Moreover, on September 11, 2024, another amendment, the Third Amendment, was made to clarify how changes in NEH’s Net Debt between January 3, 2024, and the Closing date may affect the number of Company Merger Shares to be exchanged. Additionally, the parties signed the Fourth Amendment on September 30, 2024, extending the Outside Date to November 30, 2024.

It’s crucial to note that the description of these amendments is incomplete and should be referred to in its entirety in the Second, Third, and Fourth Amendments attached as Exhibit 10.1, 10.2, and 10.3, respectively.

In the context of the Proposed Business Combination, ROCLU advises investors and stakeholders to consider the information available in the Registration Statement on Form S-4, filed with the SEC. This includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus detailing the terms of the Planned Business Combination. Further important information is expected to be included in the Registration Statement.

While looking ahead, ROCLU reminds all interested parties to exercise caution when dealing with forward-looking statements. The firm acknowledges the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with predicting future financial or business performance. These statements are made in good faith but may not necessarily materialize as intended.

Any potential investors should thoroughly review the risks outlined in ROCLU’s reports filed with the SEC and the risks highlighted in the Current Report on Form 8-K to make informed decisions. As always, ROCLU remains committed to providing transparent and accurate information to its shareholders and the investing public.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Roth Ch Acquisition V’s 8K filing here.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

(Get Free Report)

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

Read More