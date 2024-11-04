Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 1.8 %

CB stock opened at $277.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $215.54 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CB. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $269.00 to $266.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.26.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

