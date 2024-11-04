Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 157.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.9 %

WTRG opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

