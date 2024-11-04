Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,397,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 130,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 229,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 95.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $107.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.73.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.84.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

