Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,102 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $99.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

