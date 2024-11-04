Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.82.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Shares of ADM opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.