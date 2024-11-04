IAC (IAC) to Release Earnings on Monday

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IAC to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IAC Price Performance
IAC stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. IAC has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $58.29.
IAC Company Profile
IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
