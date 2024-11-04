IAC (IAC) to Release Earnings on Monday

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IAC to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Price Performance

IAC stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. IAC has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded IAC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IAC

IAC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.