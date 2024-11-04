Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Baxter International by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,772,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,626 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $140,296,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,885,000 after acquiring an additional 541,575 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $67,263,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $57,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

