Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,686,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 129.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,044,000 after acquiring an additional 479,047 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $73,850,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $35,887,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 1,538.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,053,000 after buying an additional 200,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CRS. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE CRS opened at $155.36 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 17.82%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

