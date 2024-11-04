Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.32.
A number of brokerages have commented on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Shares of BAM stock opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.18%.
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
