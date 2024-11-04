First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 898.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Globe Life Trading Down 1.5 %

Globe Life stock opened at $104.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.12%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

