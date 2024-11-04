Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) recently disclosed new findings at the World Vaccine Congress-Europe 2024, which took place from October 28 to 31, 2024. The company unveiled critical data in an oral presentation during the event.

During the World Vaccine Congress (WVC), the firm shared crucial information on TNX-801, a live, attenuated, minimally replicating Mpox vaccine. The presentation highlighted promising preclinical efficacy data, showcasing the vaccine’s tolerability in immunocompromised animals. Moreover, the data exhibited that TNX-801 was unable to spread in blood or tissues in these animals, even at a dose approximately 100 times higher than 20th-century vaccinia vaccines.

Alongside this, Tonix Pharmaceuticals emphasized that the content showcased in the presentation is not intended to be considered as a formal filing under Section 18 of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It will not be incorporated by reference in future filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except if explicitly specified in such filings.

Furthermore, the company also released a press release on November 1, 2024, discussing the presentation of data at the WVC. The exhibit furnished with the press release, labeled as Exhibit 99.01, includes the detailed communication made by Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

In conclusion, the forward-looking statements included in this report reflect the company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its product development, clinical trials, and market opportunities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could result in actual outcomes differing significantly from their forecasts. Tonix Pharmaceuticals urges investors to exercise caution when relying on forward-looking statements, emphasizing that these predictions are valid only as of the date of the release and that the company holds no obligation to update them without fresh information or events.

