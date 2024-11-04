First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,348,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,453,000 after buying an additional 280,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,027,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 302,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,928,000 after buying an additional 26,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 300,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,786,000 after buying an additional 35,529 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,610. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,426.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,610. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $242.53 on Monday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.70.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

