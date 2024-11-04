iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:XT opened at $59.32 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.