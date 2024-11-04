Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $46.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 78.31%.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.