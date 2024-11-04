Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 665 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 148.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $81.82 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

