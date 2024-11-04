Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 396 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter valued at about $227,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IAT opened at $49.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

