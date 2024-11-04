Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 170 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 103.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 15.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,172.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $949.96 and its 200-day moving average is $793.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.56. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $467.62 and a one year high of $1,189.91.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

