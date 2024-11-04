Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tennant were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 290.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

TNC opened at $83.19 on Monday. Tennant has a 1 year low of $79.52 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

