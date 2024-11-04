Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.98 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $46.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

