Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) versus Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Critical Analysis

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datasea and Data443 Risk Mitigation”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $23.98 million 0.52 -$11.38 million ($5.57) -0.43 Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.63 million 0.35 -$9.71 million N/A N/A

Data443 Risk Mitigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datasea.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Datasea has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.77, indicating that its stock price is 577% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Datasea and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -47.45% -633.27% -239.10% Data443 Risk Mitigation -186.45% N/A -259.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Datasea and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Datasea shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Datasea beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. In addition, the company provides intelligent acoustics products, which include ultrasonic air sterilizer, air purification and deodorization, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a product for enhancing the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

