Analyzing Prairie Operating (PROP) & The Competition

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) is one of 286 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Prairie Operating to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating’s rivals have a beta of -14.14, meaning that their average stock price is 1,514% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Prairie Operating alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $1.55 million -$79.08 million -1.14 Prairie Operating Competitors $12.27 billion $1.07 billion -589.64

This table compares Prairie Operating and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prairie Operating’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating. Prairie Operating is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prairie Operating and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A Prairie Operating Competitors 2150 11592 16189 624 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 28.61%. Given Prairie Operating’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prairie Operating has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A -377.86% -103.26% Prairie Operating Competitors -3.45% 7.66% 6.82%

Summary

Prairie Operating rivals beat Prairie Operating on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.