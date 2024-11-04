Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 498 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $134.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.53. The company has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

