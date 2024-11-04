Stephens Inc. AR Sells 8,919 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.11% of Simmons First National worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2,078.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC opened at $23.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFNC. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens raised Simmons First National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simmons First National news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,928.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

