FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,472 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.35% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

FOCT stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. The firm has a market cap of $556.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

