Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.6 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $183.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.09. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $186.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.