Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 390.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79,467 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CoStar Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,987 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.78 and a beta of 0.82. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at $142,919,389.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 14,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at $94,315,527.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

