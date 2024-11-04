Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GJUL. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 67.1% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 264.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 163,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 118,445 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $428,000.

Shares of GJUL stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

