First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $281.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on First Solar from $321.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on First Solar from $368.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of First Solar by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Solar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR opened at $204.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

