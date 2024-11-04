Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 290.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cintas by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $205.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.75 and a 200-day moving average of $192.01. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $215.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

