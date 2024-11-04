CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 164.78 and a beta of 0.82.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 14,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,315,527.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 14,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 390.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.