Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $98.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.45. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EEFT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

