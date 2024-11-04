US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 51.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 53,703 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $112.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.69. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.02 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.56%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

