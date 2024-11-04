Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 380.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.73. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.59%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

