Stephens Inc. AR Has $2 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.42.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $120.01 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

