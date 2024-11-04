US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,641 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 811.4% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.7 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $238.59 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $173.31 and a one year high of $296.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.56 and its 200 day moving average is $253.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.