Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.61 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 178.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $104.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.