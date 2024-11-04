8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives $2.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded 8X8 to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 146.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 98,308 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 77.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 72,707 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth $732,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $282.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

