US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APP. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $19,791,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.78.

AppLovin Trading Down 3.5 %

AppLovin stock opened at $163.53 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $174.46. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.69.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

