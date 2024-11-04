CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in CoStar Group by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 130,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 54,713 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 164.78 and a beta of 0.82. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 14,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

