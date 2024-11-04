Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 36.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 16.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,051,960. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDS. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Dillard’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $370.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.86. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.39 and a 12-month high of $476.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.46%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Further Reading

