US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.1 %

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Shares of JCI opened at $75.50 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $49.64 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

