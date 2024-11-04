Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,001 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $232,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 442.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 33,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $119.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

