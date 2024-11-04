Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 365,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,016 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 819.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KRG opened at $25.80 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -645.00, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,600.00%.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,624,353.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

