Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $279,000 Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE:TYG opened at $40.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $41.46.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

