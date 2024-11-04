New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,100 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $77,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $283.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.93. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $140.01 and a 12 month high of $306.10.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,556.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,637.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,556.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

