US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.96.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AVY opened at $206.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $175.10 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.26%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $617,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,574,496.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.91, for a total value of $2,119,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,444,797.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $617,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,574,496.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,798,737. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.