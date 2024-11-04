abrdn plc Increases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Paper by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,716,000 after buying an additional 5,492,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132,332 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,012,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,966,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $81,187,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,457.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,457.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $938,486. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.96.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $55.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

